Regina police arrest man after cats harmed

Police in Regina have arrested a 27-year-old man who is accused of hurting two cats.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Athol Street at about 6 a.m. CST Tuesday. People in the area said there was a disturbance in a vehicle.

When officers looked inside, they found the 27-year-old with an injured cat, police said.

The man was arrested.

Shortly after, police found a second cat in the area, which had died.

The man was charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

The man made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Tuesday.

