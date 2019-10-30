Regina police car, four others involved in vehicle 'incident'
On Tuesday afternoon, police say five vehicles were involved in an incident at Broad Street N and 6th Avenue N.
Regina police say a marked police vehicle and four others were involved in an "incident" on Tuesday afternoon.
On October 29, police say a "motor vehicle incident" was reported at around 4:17 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Broad Street North and 6th Avenue North.
At the time, no serious injuries were reported.
Police say the investigation is continuing at this time.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.