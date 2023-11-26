Regina police car crashes into home

Surveillance video shows a police cruiser in Regina driving down Broad Street and then crashing into a home.

A news release from Regina Police Service issued on Saturday night says the incident occurred on Friday at 7:23 p.m.

Police say the cruiser was responding to a call regarding a vehicle driving dangerously on Rochdale Boulevard and North Arnason Street.

According to the release, the cruiser was heading north down Broad Street when a car travelling south on Broad turned east on 4th Avenue North.

Then there was a "minor" collision between the two cars, which resulted in the police cruiser coming "to a rest against a residence".

Derrick Racette caught some of the crash on his surveillance camera.

Surveillance video appears to show Regina police car crashing into house Duration 0:29 Featured Video Regina police say a cruiser was responding to a call regarding a vehicle driving dangerously. Footage from Derrick Racette's surveillance camera appeared to show the police car swerving away from something – not caught on the video – then smashing into the side of a home.

The footage appears to show a police car travelling on Broad, swerving away from something – not caught on the video – then ultimately smashing into the side of a home.

Photos of the crash aftermath show damage on the side and front of the police cruiser.

The cruiser came to a rest against the home. (CBC)

Police say the residents of the home were not injured, and the driver of the other vehicle was also uninjured.

An officer was treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after the collision.