Regina police investigating after car drives through protest group

Police in Regina are investigating after a car drove through a group of protesters in Regina over the weekend.

The group of roughly 75 people was protesting RCMP actions on Wet'suwet'en territory on Saturday afternoon when a car pushed through a group blocking the Albert Street Bridge.

The Regina Police Service said no injuries had been reported and no charges had been laid.

The group was opposed to arrests made along the route to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would run through Wet'suwet'en territory in central British Columbia.

More than 20 people have been arrested by RCMP at the pipeline site after a B.C. Supreme Court injunction, which was sought by Coastal GasLink so pipeline work could occur.

The court injunction ordered the demonstrators to stop blocking access to the worksite.

In Regina, the crowd blocked the Albert Street bridge for about 40 minutes.

Three cars tried to break the blockade. One broke through while two others were stopped.