Regina police bust man, find guns and lay 20 charges

A 37-year-old Regina man is facing 20 charges after Regina police executed a search warrant on Thursday.

A SWAT unit, the Regina police street crimes unit, drug unit, canine unit and crisis negotiators assisted in the incident.

The man was arrested at a home on the 600 block of McTavish Street around 9:45 p.m.

Multiple guns and ammunition were found as a result of the investigation.

The man is facing three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence, among a laundry list of other gun-related charges.

The man is to appear in court on Friday afternoon in Regina.