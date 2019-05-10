Skip to Main Content
Regina police bust man, find guns and lay 20 charges
Saskatchewan

Regina police bust man, find guns and lay 20 charges

Multiple guns and ammunition were found as a result of the investigation.

SWAT team and canine unit involved

CBC News ·
A 37-year-old man is facing gun-related charges after Regina police executed a search warrant on Thursday night. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

A 37-year-old Regina man is facing 20 charges after Regina police executed a search warrant on Thursday.

A SWAT unit, the Regina police street crimes unit, drug unit, canine unit and crisis negotiators assisted in the incident.

The man was arrested at a home on the 600 block of McTavish Street around 9:45 p.m.

Multiple guns and ammunition were found as a result of the investigation.

The man is facing three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence, among a laundry list of other gun-related charges.

The man is to appear in court on Friday afternoon in Regina.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|