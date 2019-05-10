Regina police bust man, find guns and lay 20 charges
SWAT team and canine unit involved
A 37-year-old Regina man is facing 20 charges after Regina police executed a search warrant on Thursday.
A SWAT unit, the Regina police street crimes unit, drug unit, canine unit and crisis negotiators assisted in the incident.
The man was arrested at a home on the 600 block of McTavish Street around 9:45 p.m.
Multiple guns and ammunition were found as a result of the investigation.
The man is facing three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence, among a laundry list of other gun-related charges.
The man is to appear in court on Friday afternoon in Regina.