Regina police arrest alleged members of 2 separate motorcyle gangs

Regina police say five total people, each of which is affiliated with one of two motorcycle gangs, are facing multiple charges after a major drug bust.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service announced it had conducted enforcement on multiple people and addresses in the city between June 23 and July 7.

Police said officers seized weapons, cash, drugs and motorcycles, including more than 10 kilograms of cocaine and six kilograms of methamphetamine.

Three members of the Rock Machine motorcycle gang, all from Regina, are in custody and have made appearances in provincial court.

During the investigation of the Rock Machine gang, officers also found evidence supporting vehicle thefts and fraudulent vehicle identification numbers, police said.

Two men affiliated with the Silent Soldiers motorcycle gang have also been arrested and charged. A third suspect, who police said is a member of the Silent Soldiers, remains at large.

Police said it is unclear if the alleged criminal activity from the two motorcycle gangs is related.