Regina police budget increase may not mean more officers

An increase in the Regina police budget in 2019 may not translate into new police officers.

During Regina's 2018 budget process, Police Chief Evan Bray said he wanted to hire 34 more officers. That did not happen.

"What I hope to do and what we're able to do are a couple of different things," he told reporters Wednesday after the monthly Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

"The reality is finances are challenging and the city has some real financial challenges," he said.

According to 2019 operating and capital budget documents, $92 million is earmarked for the Regina Police Service's operational spending, nearly $5 million more than 2018.

Staffing continues to be the single largest expenditure for the department, with 590 permanent and 10 casual full-time equivalents eating up $82 million of its $92-million budget.

Bray said the police have had good dialogue with the City of Regina through the board.

He said they also have to factor in new expenses. The police service is expanding into the 88,000 square foot former STC depot building across the street from the current Regina Police Service headquarters. The new building is now referred to as "HQ West."

While a budget was set aside both to purchase and to do the renovation work to the building, Bray said they have to factor in operating costs and utilities such as electricity, water and heat. Operations and maintenance are expected to cost $280,000 in 2019.

What does that mean for staffing in 2019? Bray said he's not sure yet.

"We did conduct an operational review that helped show where we had the areas where we could maybe reallocate resources within the organization or if there was an area that we needed to look at adding resources," he said, adding the review was submitted to the board. He expects them to look at adopting it early in the new year.

"Only after that can we formulate a plan going forward of what growth, if any, would look like for the police service."

Wtih files from Alex Soloducha and Stephanie Taylor.