Regina police say drivers should be ready for breath tests anytime under new rules

The Regina Police Service says the public should be prepared to blow for a roadside test if asked, regardless of whether they've done anything suspicious or not.

New rules now in effect give police across the country the ability to demand a roadside breath sample from any driver who has been lawfully stopped.

According to the Regina Police Service, lawful stops include checks for license or registration, vehicle condition or pulling drivers over after driving or traffic safety act offences. Police can also perform a breath test on vehicles pulled over at a check stop.

"We're not just going to go and put a roadside device in everybody's face and say 'blow into this,' " said Inspector Cory Lindskog. "We treat the public with respect. We don't want to cause a big imposition for people but we want them to know that they would have to provide that sample if it was asked for."

The new federal law came into force on Dec. 18. It followed provincial legislation enacted in Saskatchewan in September that included zero-tolerance for drug-impaired driving and stronger penalties for impaired drivers transporting children.

Tyler McMurchy, manager of media relations at SGI, said impaired driving is still the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan roads. (CBC News)

Driving high comes with the same penalties as alcohol-impaired driving. SGI says roadside saliva testers to detect recent drug use are expected to be in use in the new year.

The penalties for impaired driving include immediate and indefinite roadside licence suspensions to criminal charges, vehicle seizure up to 60 days and substantial financial penalties.

"This shouldn't even happen anymore. We want 2019 to be the year that nobody even thinks of driving impaired," he said.

McMurchy said the impact of impaired driving was made more apparent by a recent crash near Warman that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl. Police believe the driver who hit her family's vehicle had been drinking that night.

"I saw that story and was sitting beside my own 11-year-old kid. Looking at gifts under the tree, and I just can't imagine being that family a few days before Christmas, dealing with that," McMurchy said.

In planning for New Year's Eve, McMurchy said everyone should make sure they have a safe ride home ready to go.

Mark Heise, president of Rebellion Brewing, said he wants to send to his customers a similar message every day of the year.

The SGI's "Be a Good Wingman" campaign is printed on all Rebellion's cans.

Heise said he's happy when he comes into work in the morning and sees cars parked there from the night before.

"It always makes you feel good that our staff and our customers made the right choice that night," he said.

Heise said Rebellion has made a deliberate effort to offer products with lower alcohol contents. Almost half the beers available in the tap room have less than five per cent alcohol.

"People can still enjoy themselves, be smart about it, and not put themselves in any danger," Heise said.