RPS involved in 46 vehicle pursuits last year, a 130% increase over 2017

A report to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners indicates that city officers were involved in 46 pursuits in 2018, more than double the number from the year before.

The report states the increase is related to the "changing nature" of crime, auto theft, drugs and guns in Regina. It's also related to the way pursuits were re-categorized to include some instances of police evasion.

The Regina Police Service pursuit review board was asked to use the Saskatchewan Police Commission's pursuit policy last year, which had changes to some definitions and sections.

The board reviewed the 46 incidents and found that four of them had been inappropriate. Three of those incidents resulted in some disciplinary action for an officer while the last saw criminal charges laid.

The number of evasions in 2017 was down to 279 incidents, compared to 310 in 2016.