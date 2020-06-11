Regina police investigating death of 18-month-old boy

Regina police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Arens Road E. Wednesday at about 10:15 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

Officers found an injured toddler. He was brought to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The provincial coroners service has been called in.

No other details were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.