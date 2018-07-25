Regina mother speaks out against police withholding murder victims' names

Maxine Goforth, whose daughter Kelly was found murdered in an alley in 2013, says she does not agree with Regina police's recently announced decision to withhold names of homicide victims, which is now under review.

"She was human. She was important. She was valued, and I would want the public to know that," she said.

In May, Regina police announced they would no longer release the names of homicide victim's for privacy reasons.

Since then, police have faced a barrage of questions and concerns from both citizens and officials, including Goforth.

Her daughter was 21-years-old when she died.

"Withholding her name wouldn't have gave me that opportunity to share who she was as a person, not just some young Indigenous girl who was scooped off the street and killed," she said.

"Sharing the names of homicide victims is a really important step, I feel."

She says sharing the names has a humanizing effect.

"That is someone's daughter, mother, child, sister. That is someone's dad, brother, uncle," she said.

Further discussion

The policy change is currently under review, with the Regina Police Services board holding a private meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Under the proposed changes, names would only be released if there's a risk to public safety or if it's necessary for the investigation.

Victims' identities would be published in court documents, but not until the accused appears in court.

Previously, investigators would notify a homicide victim's family of the death and inform them that the victim's name would be released in a press release.

However, they would withhold the victim's name if it could jeopardize the investigation.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says the service will likely release names on a case-by-case basis. (CBC News)

The change comes after Regina police were put under Saskatchewan's freedom of information and protection to privacy legislation.

"We weren't the ones who made changes to the legislation. We just want to make sure we're compliant with it," said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray.

Moving forward, Bray indicated police may assess each case individually before releasing names.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere also weighed in on the topic before Wednesday's meeting.

"The onus should be on to release the name, but it's not that simple," he said.

"There could be instances where the family has requested that the victim's name not be identified and we have to respect that, so it's a case by case basis."

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says the onus is to release names of homicide victims. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

In an emailed statement to CBC, Saskatchewan's Minister of Justice Don Morgan says the Privacy Commissioner is reviewing the situation and has made recommendations regarding sensitivities that may arise.

"We do not think legislative changes are necessary. We anticipate names will be released as they have in the past," the stement said.

As for Goforth, she's also hoping for the status quo.

"I would ask them to please consider the positives. It worked for me and please consider keeping it the way it is," said Goforth.

Saskatoon police say they currently release names on a case-by-case basis and do not plan to change their policy, but they are watching what other police services are doing.

A final decision is scheduled for August.