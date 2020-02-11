RPS urging people to take precautions as 20 people overdose between Friday and Tuesday

The Regina Police Service is asking for help in locating what it calls a "bad batch" of drugs after six more people overdosed between Monday evening and Tuesday, bringing the number of overdoses since Friday to 20.

None of the cases have been fatal so far.

"The issue is a lot bigger than our numbers," Supt. Lorilee Davies said, adding that not every overdose is reported.

In a 19-second video posted to Twitter, Davies pleads for anyone with information to provide information to police or Crime Stoppers.

RPS was asked to respond to 14 reports of drug overdoses over the weekend. Supt. Davies confirms our officers responded to 2 additional overdoses last night and 3 more this morning. <br><br>Investigators believe there is a ‘bad batch’ of fentanyl circulating in Regina. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/xef1hAIYW4">pic.twitter.com/xef1hAIYW4</a> —@reginapolice

"You can remain anonymous and we won't ask any further questions, but if we are able to take this dangerous drug off the city [streets] it will have a huge impact on community safety," Davies said.

Davies said there are locations throughout the city where people can get access to safety kits. If anyone can access naloxone or narcan, they are encouraged to do so.

Naloxone can also be purchased at many Saskatchewan pharmacies.

The tweet says police believe the tainted batch of drugs is fentanyl, based on what they've been told by people at the scene of the emergency response.

"We're just trying to get the message out to the public to make safe, good choices," she said.

"And we're encouraging people that may have information that could save lives to come forward and we can act on it."