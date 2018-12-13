Man charged with attempted murder after police find him covered in blood near scene of assault

A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a Wednesday morning attack left another person with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.

Police said they received a report of an injured person at a residence on Montreal Street, between 12th and Victoria avenues, at about 10:15 a.m. CST.

On the way to the residence, they saw a 47-year-old man covered in blood in the area of 12th Avenue and Toronto Street. They detained the man for further investigation.

At the Montreal Street residence, police found an injured 53-year-old man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim and the 47-year-old man had gotten into a fight, with the 47-year-old allegedly assaulting the victim with a weapon. Police also allege he threatened to kill a 40-year-old man, who had left the scene.



The 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was then arrested and charged with attempted murder, failure to comply with a probation order and uttering threats.

He appeared in provincial court on those charges Thursday morning.