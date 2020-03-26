Regina police investigating after attempted ATM theft Wednesday

Regina police are investigating after two men reportedly broke into a business and attempted to steal an ATM.

Police say on March 25 at about 5:10 a.m. CST, officers were called to a business on the 400 block of Albert Street for a report of a break and enter.

Police said two people broke into the front doors and tried to steal an ATM by attached straps to a truck, but were unsuccessful.

The truck the men were using was also stolen and was later found abandoned around Thompson Avenue and Fleet Street, police said.

The suspects are both described as men, one with a dark complexion wearing a dark grey hoody, black shoes and gloves. The man was captured by a surveillance camera in the business.

The second man was wearing white shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.