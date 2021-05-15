Assault with weapon sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries: Regina police

Two men were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and no suspect has been found yet after an overnight investigation, Regina police say.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Albert Street around 11 p.m. Friday with reports of an injured man, according to a Regina Police Service news release.

They found two men suffering from serious life-threatening injuries, which were apparently caused by an assault with a weapon. Both were taken to hospital by emergency medical services.

A Regina police watch commander confirmed a weapon was involved in the incident and said it was not a firearm.

Officers were on scene at the Broad Street side of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum grounds investigating the incident for roughly 11 hours, according to Saturday's news release.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said no more information would be released as their investigation is ongoing.