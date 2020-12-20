Police in Regina investigating after house shot

The Regina Police is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred on the 900 block of Argyle Street on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday after gunshots were heard in the area.

Police attended the scene and found gunshots in the front door of a residence on Argyle Street. A police news release said the residents of the home were present at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service or CrimeStoppers.