Regina police ask for provincial oversight after woman dies in hospital

The Regina Police Service has asked the province to get involved after the death of a 32-year-old woman last week.

The Ministry of Justice has been asked to appoint independent observers into the death of the woman.

Police say they received a call about an injured person on Friday at around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived near the corner of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street, they found a woman who appeared to be in distress who was vomiting blood on the sidewalk.

The police service says officers called EMS, but the hospital was nearby and her condition was deteriorating, so they took her in a police vehicle to the hospital.

She died shortly after that.

Police are investigating, but say at the time of the incident, there was no sign of foul play.

The province is being called in because the woman was briefly in the care of the police.

Two independent observers have been appointed.

Police haven't released the woman's name, but say they have contacted her family.