Regina police search for arson suspect

Regina police are asking for the public's help in solving an arson case.

Police were called at around 3:30 a.m. CST Saturday morning to a place on the 1500 block of Retallack Street. Someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the back door, which caused a fire.

Two people were asleep in the home at the time, but the noise woke them up. They doused the fire and called 911. They were unharmed.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

