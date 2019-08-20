Regina police arrest man wanted in series of thefts dating back to May

Regina police say a 19-year-old man is facing more than 30 charges after allegedly being busted with a modified rifle in an stolen vehicle last week.

The man, who was wanted in connection to a series of offences between May 2 and August 6, appeared in provincial court Monday.

Police followed a vehicle onto the 2000 block of Wallace Street on Thursday before 9 p.m. CST, then made the arrest.

Police say the man was "safely taken into custody, but the arrest did cause some disruption to the neighborhood and property damage to vehicles," according to a press release.

Police allege the man attempted to hide a loaded and modified gun from officers, who found a .22-calibre rifle.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and searched a home on the 800 block of Victoria Avenue, where they found another stolen vehicle and stolen property, police said.

The suspect was already wanted for dangerous driving, possession of multiple stolen vehicles, theft and breaches prior to his arrest.

The man is now facing 20 more charges, including weapons charges and more theft charges.

His previous warrants were:

May 2nd, dangerous driving, possession of stolen auto (Jeep) over $5,000, breach of probation;

May 27th - possession of stolen auto (Ford F150) under $5,000, breach of probation;

June 2nd - possession of stolen auto (Toyota Matrix) over $5,000, breach of probation;

June 28th - possession of stolen auto (Honda Accord) under $5,000, possession of stolen credit card, breach of probation;

July 29th - theft under $5000 (gasoline), possession stolen property under $5000 (licence plate), breach of probation;

August 6th theft under $5000 (gasoline), breach of probation.

His new charges are: