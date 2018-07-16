Skip to Main Content
Regina police arrest half-dozen in covert drug project
New

Regina police arrest half-dozen in covert drug project

Regina police have arrested six people and laid 70 charges following a covert drug trafficking project.

Focus on opioids, meth and cocaine

Danny Kerslake · CBC News ·
Police said fentanyl trafficking was one part of their focus as they engaged in a covert drug investigation in Regina. (CBC)

Regina police have arrested six people and laid 70 charges following a covert drug trafficking project, according to a news release. 

Five of the people arrested are from Regina and the other is from Vancouver.

Police said their undercover work was focused on people involved in trafficking the opioid fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and guns, but also netted marijuana and Xanax.

Police also seized cash, illegal guns, bullets, and Taser devices.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us