Regina police arrest half-dozen in covert drug project

Regina police have arrested six people and laid 70 charges following a covert drug trafficking project, according to a news release.

Five of the people arrested are from Regina and the other is from Vancouver.

Police said their undercover work was focused on people involved in trafficking the opioid fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and guns, but also netted marijuana and Xanax.

Police also seized cash, illegal guns, bullets, and Taser devices.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in court Monday.