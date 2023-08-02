Regina police arrest 3 girls after teen assaulted near Queen City Ex

Warning: this story contains disturbing video.

Regina police say three girls have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted outside a business near the edge of the Queen City Exhibition grounds last week.

The assault occurred shortly after 11:15 p.m CST on Aug. 2 as a group of females was walking in a parking lot outside a business in the 1800 block of Lewvan Drive, police said in a news release.

The group was confronted by another group of girls, who then assaulted the 16-year-old victim and stole her phone and ID before fleeing the scene, police say.

Officers located and arrested three girls allegedly involved in the incident, police said Wednesday.

Two of the girls, aged 12 and 13, are charged with robbery. The third girl is 11 years old and cannot be charged because she is under the age of 12, police said.

The two who are charged are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.

On Aug. 4, a video of the alleged assault was posted on the social media site X, formerly knows as Twitter, on an account for Regina business Just Bins. Regina police confirmed on Wednesday that the video was of the incident in question.

Watch a portion of the video here: