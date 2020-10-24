Man's car stolen at knifepoint early Saturday morning: Regina police
The person who stole the car is described as a man in his late teens, roughly five-foot-eight, dressed in black clothing.
No injuries in early morning carjacking on Athol Street, police say
Regina police are investigating after a man's vehicle was stolen at knifepoint Saturday morning.
Officers were called at roughly 2 a.m. to the 600 block of Athol Street, where a man had pulled a knife on the victim and then took his vehicle, which contained personal property and cash, according to a Regina police news release.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.