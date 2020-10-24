Skip to Main Content
Man's car stolen at knifepoint early Saturday morning: Regina police
The person who stole the car is described as a man in his late teens, roughly five-foot-eight, dressed in black clothing.

Regina police are investigating after a man was robbed of his vehicle at knifepoint on Saturday morning. (CBC)

Regina police are investigating after a man's vehicle was stolen at knifepoint Saturday morning.

Officers were called at roughly 2 a.m. to the 600 block of Athol Street, where a man had pulled a knife on the victim and then took his vehicle, which contained personal property and cash, according to a Regina police news release.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the robbery. 

The person who stole the car is described as a man in his late teens, roughly five feet eight inches tall, dressed in black clothing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

