Regina Police search for suspect in Monday evening armed robbery

Regina Police are looking for a male suspected who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening.

A man armed with a hand gun entered a business on the 4600 block of Albert Street at about 8:30 p.m. and demanded money, according to police. However, an alarm went off and the man left empty-handed.

The suspect was described as being about 5'8", wearing a black hoodie with his face covered and orange ski pants.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.