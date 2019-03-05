Skip to Main Content
Regina Police search for suspect in Monday evening armed robbery
New

Regina Police search for suspect in Monday evening armed robbery

Regina Police are looking for a male suspect in a Monday evening armed robbery.

Suspect had face covered, wore orange ski pants, say police

CBC News ·
Police say a suspect entered a business on Monday at about 8:30 p.m., armed with a gun, and demanded cash.

Regina Police are looking for a male suspected who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening.

A man armed with a hand gun entered a business on the 4600 block of Albert Street at about 8:30 p.m. and demanded money, according to police. However, an alarm went off and the man left empty-handed. 

The suspect was described as being about 5'8", wearing a black hoodie with his face covered and orange ski pants.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.   

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us