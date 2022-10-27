Regina's 7th alleged homicide victim this year dies in hospital: police

Regina police say a man assaulted about two weeks ago has died in hospital after an incident that is now being investigated as the city's seventh homicide this year.

Police were notified on Tuesday that Bryant Thayne Starr, 34, from Regina died in hospital.

At about 12:40 a.m. CST on Oct. 12, police were called to the Regina General Hospital for a wounded man.

When officers arrived, medical staff were attending to Starr, who was unconscious and his identity unknown at the time. Officers began investigating it as an assault.

Starr's next of kin have been notified and Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death.

Anyone with information about Starr's death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.