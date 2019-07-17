Regina police to reward kids for good behaviour with 'positive tickets'

Regina police will be handing out a new kind of ticket, but not to people doing something wrong.

An initiative called Positive Ticketing involves rewarding kids who make good choices.

The tickets — which are actually redeemable coupons — include discounts from the City of Regina, the Regina Pats and Burger King, all of which are partnering with Regina police on the campaign.

Kids can earn a positive ticket by doing good things like wearing a helmet while riding their bicycle, holding the door open for someone or looking both ways when crossing the street.

Cst. Jonathan Turner, who started the initiative, said he got the idea from other police services in the country that have implemented similar programs.

"This just gives members another tool to allow them to reward these kids when they see something positive," he said.

"We want the kids to get a reward for some kind of action."

The program could expand to adults who are making good decisions as well, especially in situations where children are involved.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said the initiative is also a chance for police to build, and improve, relationships with people in Regina.

"We need our community, including our young people in our community, to understand the importance police play in our community, the role that we have," he said.

"The reinforcement of positive behaviours that we see is a great way for us to kind of introduce that relationship."

There are 1,000 tickets to be handed out starting Wednesday, according to Turner, but it could become a long-term program.