Regina-based physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

Regina police say a physiotherapist in the city has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his clients.

A woman reported the alleged assault on Jan. 31, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

Regina police said they launched an investigation that led to the arrest of 38-year-old Dipan Nareshbhai Chauhan. He was charged with one count of sexual assault and has since been released on conditions.

Chauhan is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charge on March 13.

Police say there may be other victims. Anyone with information regarding other offences is encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.