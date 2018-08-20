'An unmet need': Regina pharmacy first of its kind in Canada

Melanie McLeod says she started Vital Care Pharmacy because of "an unmet" need she found in mental health care.

Her business includes the same services as regular pharmacy, but offers additional support and services for people with mental illness.

Earlier this year, a Canadian health care magazine called Pharmacy Business and Practice called it the first of its kind in Canada.

"We just really feel there are a lot of patients that just don't get the information that they really need and deserve to have," said McLeod.

The pharmacy helps people navigate through the mental health system, administers injections that are normally only available at hospitals or clinics and provides private consultations for people with mental health concerns, among other things.

Melanie McLeod started Vital Care Pharmacy after years of schooling and experience in mental health. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

McLeod said that before she started Vital Care, patients came to her saying they didn't feel comfortable talking about certain things and needed additional supports.

"We really focus on not having any stigma here," she said,

McLeod said Vital Care is a place where people can talk about issues they wouldn't talk about with other people, including healthcare professionals.

She said the pharmacy also helps people that have historically been marginalized, such as those with HIV or hepatitis.

"We don't judge regardless of comes through the door," she said.

"Our focus is really just making people feel comfortable and safe."

Psychiatric pharmacist

McLeod is one of only two psychiatric pharmacists in Saskatchewan.

A psychiatric pharmacist has more training and certification than a standard pharmacist.

McLeod has including a PhD in pharmacy and board certification in psychiatric pharmacy.

As a psychiatric pharmacist, McLeod consults with psychiatrists on treatment for patients who are having problems with their prescribed medication.

Vital Care offers mental health supports help not available at a standard pharmacy. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"I just really believe in individualizing drug therapy, which is really important part of being involved with patients with mental illness" she said.

She also works with patients who are unable to afford medication and finds a way for them to attain their prescription.

McLeod says there is a growing demand for psychiatric pharmacists and she is currently mentoring other pharmacists.