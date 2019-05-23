Regina pharmacist has licence suspended, ordered to pay $42,000

A Regina pharmacist has had his licence suspended after being found guilty of of professional misconduct and incompetence.

The decision was handed down by a discipline committee for the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals.

Arthur Woo, the pharmacy manager of Dewdney Drugs who had also faced disciplinary action in 2017, was facing 15 charges laid by the college. They stemmed from incidents between 2011 and 2018.

"A review of a number of the substantiated charges against the Respondents indicate a wide variety of misconduct," said the decision.

"The failures on behalf of the Respondents are putting the public at risk – from operating without a licensed pharmacist to not properly documenting prescriptions to not properly utilizing patient profiles."

The accusations include not providing numerous prescription drugs during three on-site audits between 2012 and 2017, 12 instances of providing prescription drugs without a prescription, not having a "suitable and adequate" filing system and selling numerous drugs without reporting it to overseeing bodies.

"As a practising pharmacist, you failed to demonstrate knowledge and understanding regarding the sale of exempted codeine products and the potential for the abuse of those products." says one of the accusations.

Other charges related to HIV treatment

As part of two other charges, the discipline committee was tasked with finding out if Woo, "met the reasonable standard of practice and competency of a community pharmacist who serves HIV patients."

The charges accused Woo of inefficiently monitoring drug treatment plans for two patients with HIV.

The virus went untreated in one of the patients for about six months as a result of being given the wrong drug, according to the decision, which made her a source of the infection to others.

The other patient was given double doses of a prescription drug for HIV treatment, which may have worsened the patients existing kidney failure.

Woo was found guilty of both accusations.

The decision

The committee found Woo — who was not present for the proceedings and did not provide any contradictory evidence — guilty of 11 charges.

Woo's license has been temporarily suspended until he successfully completes the Pharmacist Qualifying Examination.

He must also practice under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist for 160 hours, if his license is reinstated.

"Each aspect of the Respondents misconduct leads to patient harm, including the apparent gaps in Mr. Woo's basic knowledge and understanding," said the decision.

"Ultimately, through Mr. Woo's conduct, he has failed in his obligations to the profession."

Dewdney Drugs (1986) Ltd. has also been found guilty of propriety misconduct. The business will also be subject to annual pharmacy inspections for the next three years.

Woo and Dewdney Drugs (1986) Ltd. have also been ordered to pay $42,000 within the next six months for investigation and hearing costs.

"The potential harm, to not only the specific patients impacted in this case but to the general public, outweighs any excuse Mr. Woo did or could possibly provide," the decision said.