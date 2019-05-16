Fish wish: Regina group needs food for recovering pelican

An American White Pelican is the newest patient at Salthaven West. Like any good care facility, they need food to keep their guest comfortable.

The pelican was found in Regina with a fractured wing.

He required "life-saving" surgery and now has an external fixator holding his wing in place.

Megan Lawrence is the rehabilitation director at Safehaven West. She said they're hoping that fishers will consider donating some of their catch from the upcoming long weekend to the pelican.

"We have limited freezer space so we'll need ongoing fish donations for him for the whole summer," Lawrence said. "If they're going to throw them back anyways, maybe they can save a few."

She said the fish do not need to be cleaned and whole fish will be accepted. She said the fish should be ones that the pelican would eat naturally, so they are not looking for anything exotic.

Recovery process

Pictured is an x-ray of the pelican's fractured wing. Lawrence says she is "very thankful to the people that rescued him". (Submitted by Megan Lawrence)

Lawrence said the pelican is recovering well. He was just found Wednesday and currently has no interest in eating, but once he does he'll likely eat a lot.

"The brace will probably stay on his wing for about five to six weeks," Lawrence said, "and then he would require a lot of physiotherapy before being released."

She said she expects him to make a full recovery.

Anyone with extra fish they don't mind sharing is asked to contact the Salthaven West office at (639) 999-4957.