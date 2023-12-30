Regina pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run

A 47-year-old man is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries from a hit and run, according to a Regina police news release.

Police were alerted to the incident in a back lane on the 1200 block of Athol Street, between 6th and 7th avenues, around 7 p.m. on Friday. Police found a man they believe was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was not there when police arrived, per the release.

The man was then taken to hospital.

Traffic in the area was shut down during the investigation.

Police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

