Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Regina

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The incident happened in Regina, near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Albert Street, at about 9:00 p.m. CST, according to a Regina Police Service news release early Sunday morning.

RPS said police responded to a report of a collision with a pedestrian, and at the scene they found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The driver involved stayed at the scene of the incident, the release said.

The man who was struck was taken to hospital, where he remained with life-threatening injuries, as of 2:40 a.m. CST Sunday, when RPS published the release.

Police say the man in hospital is in his thirties.

Traffic entering the intersection was shut down for investigation, but it has since opened up again.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them.