66-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Regina

A 66-year-old man is dead and Regina police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street on Friday night.

Police were called to the intersection at around 9:40 p.m. CST for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Paramedics attended the scene and transferred the man to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police say the name of the man won't be released at this time, but initial investigation indicated the man was struck by the eastbound vehicle as he was walking north in the west crosswalk through the intersection.

Regina police are now working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate the death. Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.