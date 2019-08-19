Regina Pats to host outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium

The Regina Pats announced today that they will host the Calgary Hitmen at an outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium this October.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST on October 27, the day after Winnipeg Jets will be taking on the Calgary Flames in the same venue.

The Pats are partnering with Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) for the game, which will be a part of the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic Week.

Tim Reid, the president and CEO of REAL, said the opportunity to host not one but two outdoor games is "truly something special."

It will be the second time these two teams meet in an outdoor setting, the first was in 2011 at McMahon Stadium.

General seating for the event will be $18.50 with taxes and fees included. They will go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m. CST.

Pats season ticket holders will automatically get a seat for the outdoor game.