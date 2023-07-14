Brad Herauf takes over as new Regina Pats head coach

The Regina Pats named Brad Herauf as the 43rd head coach in the franchise's history on Tuesday.

Herauf, a 40-year-old from Regina, spent the past eight seasons as a Pats assistant coach. He takes over from John Paddock, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

"This is something I've been planning to be and become one day," he told reporters Thursday afternoon during a news conference.

"[It's] such a great honour just to do it with the Regina Pats, with a great organization here."

Herauf was the leading candidate for a while due to his development as a coach, how he helped develop players and his career, said Allan Millar, the Pats' general manager and vice president of hockey operations.

"He certainly has earned his way. He's earned his way with character. He's earned his way with passion. He's earned his way with commitment," Millar said.

"These are traits that we want in our players — and that starts with our leader."

Allan Millar, the Regina Pats' general manager and vice president of hockey operations, was impressed by Herauf's development as a coach, as well as his career path. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Millar also felt Herauf is loyal to the organization and would be a good ambassador for the Pats.

Herauf is taking over a hockey club that, last year, had its first playoff berth in five seasons — including the seasons shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic — but likely lost the player who led them there.

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard, who was the best player in the Canadian Hockey League last year, first overall in last month's NHL draft. He could technically be sent back down to junior hockey, although many in the hockey world don't expect that to happen.

During Tuesday's news conference, Herauf and Millar — who was also appointed to his position this week — seemed excited to work together and aligned on where they want the team to go. But they each acknowledged that building relationships is key to their success.

"Relationships are the No. 1 thing of this job," Herauf said. "So [I'm] just [prioritizing] getting to build our relationship with me and him so we can get this thing right."

He added that building relationships with players is just as important.

On the ice, Herauf plans to instill a culture of honesty and hard work ethic among his players, and expects the team to build an identity as a competitor, he said.

But he also sees his role as a teacher, who is knowledgeable about the game and can impart that to players in multiple ways.

"[You] need to find ways to connect with kids. Just telling them sometimes isn't going to be enough for them to go out there and execute," Herauf said.

"So finding ways, being a problem-solver and being a teacher are the highest points for me."

Brad Herauf, the Regina Pats' new head coach, is grateful for the opportunity. During a news conference Tuesday, he thanked those who helped mentor him along the way, including former Pats bench boss John Paddock. (Adam Bent/CBC)

In the meantime, the Pats will look to fill the assistant coaching role left vacant by Herauf's promotion.

Training camp starts in late August.