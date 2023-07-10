Regina Pats head coach and GM John Paddock announces retirement

Regina Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock announced his retirement Monday morning.

Paddock, 69, spent nine seasons with the Pats from 2014 to 2023, all of them as a GM and six as both GM and head coach.

"It's been a great nine years and a great time," Paddock said.

"It's a wonderful place," he added, noting he's had lots of support.

Paddock said recent health issues contributed to his decision and that his retirement will likely be family-focused.

"John has always made it a priority to first and foremost develop relationships with those he is working with and the players he's coaching. I believe that is why he's had such a great career," Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said in a news release Monday.

The retiring head coach and GM was recognized as Western Hockey League (WHL) coach of the year in 2015 and 2017 and WHL executive of the year in 2017.

He led the team to the WHL final in 2017 and the Memorial Cup Final in 2018.

John Paddock, the now former Pats GM and head coach, will remain with the team as a senior advisor. (Sam Maciag/CBC)

The Pats described Paddock's coaching career as "one of the great and most successful coaches in franchise history," citing his 209 wins in the position, second most all-time for the franchise.

He will remain with the club as a senior advisor and will assist the new GM in the role.

The Pats said Alan Millar will replace Paddock, becoming the 20th GM in the club's history and the team's vice-president, hockey operations.

Millar, 56, has worked in the American Hockey League (the National Hockey League's affiliate league), the Canadian Hockey League and with national U18 and junior teams in the front office, but mostly behind the scenes in roles including general manager.

I believe the Pats are "one of the top franchises in the Canadian Hockey League and I feel it's an opportunity that we'll continue to build on the great work that John has done here," Millar said.

The Pats expect to announce a decision on coaching staff by the end of the week, he said.

Alan Millar, left, holding up a Regina Pats jersey with Pats CEO Gord Pritchard after it was announced Millar would take the reins from John Paddock, right, as the club's general manager. (Sam Maciag/CBC)

Millar was previously hired as the director of player personnel with Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence in 2021, meaning he led all player evaluations and selections for Hockey Canada's national team camps and tournaments.

Paddock's career from player to retired consultant

Born in Brandon, Man., Paddock later played for his hometown team the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Canadian Hockey League, now called the WHL, from 1972 to 1974.

The Washington Capitals acquired him in the 1974 NHL draft. He bounced back and forth between the NHL and AHL for the next decade, playing with teams like the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and now-defunct Quebec Nordiques.

"He has had such a positive impact on so many players, coaches and staff during his career. Coaching, developing, guiding and propelling many of us forward within the game toward our goals," Pritchard said.

As a coach, Paddock earned the AHL playoff championship trophy Calder Cup three times. He moved on to become head coach and later GM of the Winnipeg Jets.

He would relinquish those titles to become the GM of the Phoenix Coyotes, and later assistant coach then head coach of the Ottawa Senators — reaching the Stanley Cup final twice as an executive with two different teams.

He finished his NHL career as assistant coach and assistant GM with the Philadelphia Flyers, before heading to the Pats in Regina.