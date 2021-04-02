Regina makes parking, recreational changes as COVID-19 cases rise

The City of Regina is implementing several changes across the city as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

On Thursday, the city announced all community and recreation facilities will remain closed until April 12.

Registered programs and swimming lessons were cancelled on March 28, and customer accounts were automatically credited for future use of refunds.

Leisure passes are also suspended. Customers who choose to cancel their pass will receive a pro-rated refund.

Implementing free parking for curbside pickup

With enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in Regina, the city is implementing free parking downtown for those participating in curbside pickup.

"For many retailers and restaurants, enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in Regina mean curbside pickup is essential for doing business. To help out, the City of Regina is making curbside pickup easier downtown," the city said in a press release.

Enforcement of expired parking meters for parking under two hours will be suspended until April 12, the city said. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

The city said parking meters can be used for curbside pickup without plugging the meter.

Enforcement of expired parking meters for parking under two hours will be suspended until April 12, the city said.

Enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in effect, and drivers who park at a meter longer than two hours will get ticketed.

"Should you need to stay downtown for longer than two hours, remember to move your car to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit," the city said in a press release.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked for longer than 24 hours also remains in effect.