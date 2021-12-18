Regina police, coroner investigating death of male found in park
Regina police and the coroner are investigating after a male was found dead in a city park Thursday.
Police were called around 5:15 p.m. to Greenberg Park, on the 1900 block of Broder Street.
The fire department was already there and paramedics had confirmed the male was dead.
His identity has been confirmed and his family has been notified, police said, but they did not release his name or age.