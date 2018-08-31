Regina parents, students get peek at newly renovated French school

Members of Regina's francophone community, including parents and future students, are getting a glimpse of the city's newest French-language elementary school École du Parc.

Housed in the former St. Andrew School, located near the east side of the city, the renovated building can accommodate about 225 Kindergarten-to-Grade-6 students.

The former St. Andrew School in Regina got a facelift. (Andreanna Apablaza/Radio-Canada)

In addition, there will be an early childhood learning centre which will have room for 35 pre-school children.

The school will be home to some students from Monseigneur de Laval until a new Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CEF) school is built in the northern part of the city.

Paul Léost told Radio-Canada he was impressed by the school's new look and that two of his children who would be attending the school were excited.