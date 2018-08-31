Regina parents, students get peek at newly renovated French school
School is housed in the former St. Andrew School
Members of Regina's francophone community, including parents and future students, are getting a glimpse of the city's newest French-language elementary school École du Parc.
Housed in the former St. Andrew School, located near the east side of the city, the renovated building can accommodate about 225 Kindergarten-to-Grade-6 students.
In addition, there will be an early childhood learning centre which will have room for 35 pre-school children.
The school will be home to some students from Monseigneur de Laval until a new Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CEF) school is built in the northern part of the city.
Paul Léost told Radio-Canada he was impressed by the school's new look and that two of his children who would be attending the school were excited.
With files from Radio-Canada's Andreanne Apablaza