Dozens of Regina deaths linked to drug toxicity in 2023

Police are warning people to be cautious about the drug supply in the Regina area.

There were 28 calls to Regina police from people who needed help for someone who was overdosing between March 31 and April 2 — a three-day period. Most were handled by paramedics and the fire department, but police did respond to six overdose calls. Three of those emergencies ended in a person's death.

While the number of deaths was higher than police are used to, a spokesperson said high numbers of calls related to drug toxicity have become the norm.

"Every week, we respond to a number of overdoses and it's not uncommon that they're near fatal or fatal," said spokesperson Les Parker.

"It's something that, unfortunately, we deal with daily or almost daily and we're aware of it. I'm just not sure the public's aware of the magnitude of the crisis."

Twenty-eight people died from suspected overdoses in Regina during January and February, according to most recent statistics from police. The data also shows that there were 118 deaths believed to be related to drugs in 2022 and 164 in 2021. That's a dramatic jump from the 21 deaths in 2019 and 31 in 2018 that were linked to drug use.

The drug crisis is not contained to Regina. There were been 152 confirmed or suspected deaths related to drug toxicity in the province during the first three months of this year, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

On Wednesday, the Punnichy RCMP detachment issued a public warning about "dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the area." Punnichy is located about 125 kilometres north of Regina.

"Punnichy RCMP have responded to a number of suspected overdoses in our detachment area in the past month. This includes two deaths in the past two days," said Sgt. Curtis Pelzer in a news release.

RCMP asked people to know the signs of an overdose:

Slow, weak or no breathing.

Blue lips or nails.

Dizziness and confusion.

Can't be woken up.

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

Drowsiness or difficulty staying awake.

Police asked people to call 911 if they suspect an overdose.

Police noted in their release that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people who need emergency help during an overdose and people experiencing the overdose. The act protects people from possession charges and charges for a breach of court-imposed conditions regarding simple possession of drugs.

It does not provide legal protection for situations involving outstanding warrants or the production and trafficking of drugs.

The Saskatchewan government provides free naloxone kits, which include a drug used to temporarily reverse overdose effects caused by opioids, and strips that can test for fentanyl and benzodiazepines.