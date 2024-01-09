Regina organization opens overnight warming center

Regina's most vulnerable people have another place they can turn to warm up at night.

Carmichael Outreach officially opened its warming centre on Monday night, and it will be open seven days a week from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. for people who need a safe place to go.

The centre recently was gifted $300,000 in government grants for the purpose of having a warming centre.

Chrysta Garner is Carmichael's development co-ordinator and says there was a major need for the warming place within the community.

"When we had the warming bus, we were seeing on average between 25 and 30 people a night and that's on a come and go basis," she said.

"Now because the facility is a lot bigger. We're seeing between 40 and 45 people on a peak night."

Garner has noticed fewer people sleeping in the building during the day since the warming shelter opened.

"What usually happens at night with this community is that they are usually up walking the streets. They are trying to stay warm," she said.

"With the warming centre, people are now coming and resting in the warm space and no longer having to stay up all night."

How clothing donations at Carmichael Outreach's new boutique impact the community Duration 0:32 Chrysta Garner from Carmichael Outreach says the new space has a "free" boutique where people can pick out clothing they need.

Garner said that means that people are now able to go out and use the resources around the area. They are also able to make the appointments they were missing before.

The warming centre also offer warm clothing and refreshments all night.

"When you come in here at night it is very quiet." she said. "People are safe, they can have that security, and finally be at ease."