Regina clinic reports 'great success' in weaning people off opioids

A Regina doctor is on a mission to not only wean people off opioids — she wants to see fewer people suffering chronic pain prescribed the addictive drugs.

Dr. Radhika Marwah, who runs the chronic pain clinic at Regina's Meadow Primary Health Care Centre, says she has helped patients prescribed very high doses of opioids to leave them behind, though the process doesn't happen overnight.

"We've had actually great success," Marway said of the clinic, which recently received a grant to expand on the pilot project that began 2½ years ago "We've got a lot of our patients who've gone from 300 [mcg] of fentanyl — which comes to about nearly 800 to 1,000 [mg] of morphine every day — to zero."

Opioids [are] basically now proven to have not much — if none at all — effect on chronic pain - Dr. Radhika Marwah

Marwah uses a combination of physiotherapy and increased physical activity.

Her method also includes weaning people off opioids "very, very slowly" — a process she says can take months, even years.

She says the problem with opioids is they can worsen the pain they are prescribed to help.

"So what we see as helping with pain is basically taking care of withdrawal," she said. "Because opioid in high doses and for a long term, it self-causes heightened perception of pain."

Marwah says there is no evidence opioids help with chronic pain.

"Opioids [are] basically now proven to have not much — if none at all — effect on chronic pain," she said. "Opioid was something which was very useful for acute pain, like just after trauma, in the operating table, just post-recovery after a surgery. But it really had no proof — none at all, actually— that it works for chronic pain."

Her clinic includes a "very rigorous" screening process to see who needs an opioid.

"We base it on realistic expectations for the patient, for which we need to educate the patient," she said. "The pain relief is going to be about 20 to 30 per cent, no more. That's good. And then, improving functionality. That is huge. So usually I would say mind, movement over medicine. Medicine only if it's needed."

Marwah was recently awarded a two-year grant from the College of Physicians and Surgeons to test the expansion of the chronic pain clinic.