Kids from Regina get chance to try skiing for the first time

Winter sport season might be nearly over in Saskatchewan, but a group of kids from Regina still got the chance to hop on skis for the first time on Saturday.

Around 30 children and teenagers from North Central Regina and children of recent newcomer families teamed up to try out downhill skiing and tubing at Mission Ridge Winter Park.

The trip was a partnership project of the Regina Open Door Society (RODS), the North Central Family Centre and the Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Qu'Appelle Zone.

"It's so fantastic to us," said Wasim Sidiqi. "We are learning new things."

The first-time skier of Afghan origin moved to Saskatchewan with his family last fall.

Sidiqi said he had watched people ski on TV before, so he was excited to try it himself.

First time for many kids

Fellow skier and young North Central resident Isaac Stonechild said he likes skiing while hanging out with friends in the beautiful weather.

"It's just something new to try," he said.

"I'm usually not outside, so it's something fun."

The winter sport day for the kids was fully funded, including the cost of lift tickets, equipment, ski lessons and lunch, thanks to a grant the Canadian Ski Patrol Qu'Appelle Zone had received.

For many of the participants from Regina, the trip to Mission Ridge Winter Park was the first opportunity to try skiing, according to Victoria Flores, communications manager at RODS.

"Usually these kinds of sports have some barriers, either like the costs or getting up here," she said.

"For us, it was very important to take advantage of this great opportunity that the ski patrol gave us to bring them here, get some lessons, [and] get excited about snow sports…. That way I think they will enjoy the winter, the future winters to come as well."

Staying active is important for everyone, she added, especially during Saskatchewan's long winters.

Roseann Nasser has already found her passion for being outside during the cold season.

The president of the CSP Qu'Appelle Zone said it is important to share that love with others.

"There's nothing like being outside in the winter and having that sunshine," she said.