Alberta man accused of stealing items after setting up deals online in Regina

Regina police have arrested a man and charged him with 17 counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say man arranged to buy items from an online garage sale site

The man is accused of setting up deals where he would pick up items and leave cash. Except the man allegedly took the items and left no cash, police say. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Lethbridge, Alta. man with 17 counts of theft under $5,000 after allegedly running a scam through an online garage sale site.

Police said the man falsely bought the items and asked the sellers to leave the items somewhere accessible for overnight pickup. He then told the buyers he would leave cash at the site.

However,when the sellers went to retrieve the cash, there was no money left and the items they were selling were also missing.

When the seller would message the man online, he would no longer respond.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.

