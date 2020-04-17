Regina's public transit users won't be left out in the cold this winter — instead, bus riders can now request on-demand transit service throughout large portions of the city.

The expanded program covers over 150 bus stops, primarily serving the north area of the city.

Regina Transit had begun testing the service on Route 10 at the end of August.

"Service results and valuable feedback from customers showed the opportunity to offer more pick up and drop off options," the City said in a release.

Now, the pilot program includes other key locations including the Northgate Mall, Avonhurst Shopping Mall and the University of Regina. The City is encouraging residents to use the new transit service as it is being tested.

"The On Demand Transit pilot aims to determine if this service is an effective way to transport more people, use less vehicles, increase ridership and reduce wait times for customers," the City said.

The service is available weeknights from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Transit users, including those with wheelchairs and other mobility devices, can book rides through the On Demand Transit: Rider App, at Regina.ca/ondemand or by calling 306-777-7725 up to two days in advance.

Regular transit fees apply.