One of Regina's oldest trees to be taken down on Sunday

A tree in downtown Regina, believed to be one of the oldest trees in the city, will be taken down early Sunday morning, the city said in a Tuesday news release.

The tree is estimated to be at least 123 years old and could have been planted as early as 1905 — only a couple of years after Regina came into existence as a city, according to the release.

The American Elm tree planted on the north of Victoria Park would have witnessed Regina become the province's capital in 1906, and everything since. In a media release, Russell Eirich, Manager of Open Space Services said he recognizes the tree's role in this community.

"We are sad to see a part of Regina's history and urban forest be removed," he said.

The trees flailing branches pose a potential hazard, says Victoria Schroder, the coordinator of Forestry, Horticulture and Integrated Pest Management.

"The tree limbs just don't look as full and wonderful as they used to be. She's declining in health and we want to make sure that the tree is going to be removed before it becomes a hazard to other trees as well as patrons of the park," she said.

Victoria Schoder, who is the Coordinator of Forestry, Horticulture and Integrated Pest Management says one reason for taking down the tree is the potential hazard that its flailing branches have. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

The city also wants to remove the tree now so it doesn't catch Dutch elm disease, which could pose problems for other healthy trees in the area.

An elm tree's lifespan is about 200-250 years, according to the University of Saskatchewan's College of Agriculture and Bioresources information page , but under exceptional growing conditions, they are known to live even longer.

Schroder says she doesn't believe that to be true for urban conditions.

"I think we've done exceptionally well, having her last this long," she said.

The future of that space in the park is undetermined, but Schroder says the city always plants additional trees after removal.

The tree's wood will be donated to a local Indigenous community to be used for ceremony and the trunk will be saved as a potential medium to be used for a future community-based art project, the release said.

American elms make up about 30 per cent of the trees in Regina and Schroder says while they haven't necessarily cut down more American elms, it's been a struggle to keep trees across the city healthy.

"We have had significant drought the last five years throughout Regina that is playing a major part and stressing the trees."

While this is the oldest tree in Victoria Park, Schroder said there are likely other old ones in Cathedral and in North Central neighbourhoods.