Regina reveals 6 finalists for city's official bird

Regina is closer to declaring an official bird. The city announced the six finalists for voters to choose from.

The city's official bird will be announced on Jan. 5, 2024, National Bird Day

Tyreike Reid · CBC News ·
Six birds are shown in a grid.
The City of Regina has announced six finalists for its official bird. Clockwise from top left: the black-capped chickadee, the Canada goose, the grey partridge, the peregrine falcon, the American pelican and the red-breasted nuthatch. (Rick Bremness/CBC, Jonathan Hayward/CP, submitted by Martha Bondy, Nathan Gross/CBC, Matthew Holst via AP, submitted by Rachel Ling)

The six finalists that voters will chose from are the American pelican, black-capped chickadee, Canada goose, grey partridge, peregrine falcon and the red-breasted nuthatch. 

From Nov. 20-27, a panel will make an argument for each bird to become the winner on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Official voting will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10, with the winner being announced on National Bird Day — Jan. 5, 2024.

Regina was officially declared a bird-friendly city in March 2022 through Nature Canada's bird-friendly city program.

Nominations for an official bird opened last month and closed on Oct. 22. The city says it received over 700 nominations. 

Here are images of the six finalists. 

A close up picture of a peregrine falcon's head.
Peregrine falcon. (Nathan Gross/CBC)
A Red-breasted nuthatch sits on a branch
Red-breasted nuthatch. (Submitted by Rachel Ling)
Two birds standing on grass
Grey partridge. (Submitted by Martha Bondy )
A goose on water spreads its wings.
Canada goose. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
A white pelican, with wings spread, in flight.
American pelican. (Matthew Holst/The Iowa City Press Citizen/The Associated Press)
A bird sits in a tree.
Black-capped chickadee. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tyreike Reid

Reporter

Tyreike Reid is a reporter for CBC Saskatchewan based in Regina. He previously worked in the CBC Toronto newsroom and is excited to now tell stories from across the Prairies.

