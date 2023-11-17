Regina reveals 6 finalists for city's official bird

The City of Regina has announced the six finalists for its official bird, and residents can soon begin flocking toward a vote.

The six finalists that voters will chose from are the American pelican, black-capped chickadee, Canada goose, grey partridge, peregrine falcon and the red-breasted nuthatch.

From Nov. 20-27, a panel will make an argument for each bird to become the winner on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Official voting will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10, with the winner being announced on National Bird Day — Jan. 5, 2024.

Regina was officially declared a bird-friendly city in March 2022 through Nature Canada's bird-friendly city program.

Nominations for an official bird opened last month and closed on Oct. 22. The city says it received over 700 nominations.

Here are images of the six finalists.

Peregrine falcon. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Red-breasted nuthatch. (Submitted by Rachel Ling)

Grey partridge. (Submitted by Martha Bondy )

Canada goose. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

American pelican. (Matthew Holst/The Iowa City Press Citizen/The Associated Press)