Regina offering free Queen City Ex tickets for getting a COVID-19 vaccination

The City of Regina is offering a free ticket to the Queen City Ex (QCX) to those who get a COVID-19 vaccination at an outdoor pool.

Starting Friday the city, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, is offering COVID-19 vaccines at outdoor pools to make the shots more accessible to people.

The first 5,000 people who visit a pool-side clinic will get a ticket to the QCX, which returns to Regina on Aug. 20 to 22.

"We all benefit from a vaccinated population – a higher number of fully vaccinated people means safer community events," said Mayor Sandra Masters in a statement.

"We're hoping the outdoor pool locations and the QCX passes encourage young people to access the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to see a safe and successful QCX event this summer."

The tickets were offered up by the Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

Further clinics will be promoted in the coming days by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the City of Regina.

The pop-up clinics are open to walk-ups for anyone who is eligible for a first or second dose on a first-come, first-served basis.