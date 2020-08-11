Water floods Regina northwest street Tuesday morning
Residents say the street was flooded to the point where people could not walk through it
Church Drive near the Sherwood Estates area was flooded by some type of liquid in the early hours of Aug. 11.
One resident says her basement was flooded and the street was covered in a layer of brown sludge.
CBC Saskatchewan has contacted the City of Regina for comment. There is currently no indication what the brown sludge is or what clumps of white paper-like substances are either.
Richa Poworski said she woke up at at four a.m. CST to a bang in her basement and found water pouring in. She called her aunt for help and her aunt went outside her home to find the street filled with feet of water.
"Chaos," Poworski said of the morning. "It was basically just a lake all the way down the street."
City of Regina workers arrived to clear the drains early in the morning but Poworski said the residents were told their water would be off for the majority of the day while the city figures out what happened and how to fix it.
Poworski is now is trying to contact places to help pump the water out of her basement.
