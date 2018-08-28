6 candidates running in Regina Northeast byelection

The Elections Saskatchewan deadline has passed and there are six candidates vying for the Regina Northeast seat in the provincial legislature.

Here are the candidates who submitted their nomination papers before 2 p.m. CST Monday:

Ken Grey (Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan)

Gary Grewal (Saskatchewan Party)

Reid Hill (Saskatchewan Liberal Party)

Yens Pedersen (NDP)

Mark W. Regel (Western Independence Party of Saskatchewan)

Jessica Schroeder (Saskatchewan Green Party)

The Regina Northeast seat was vacated by former MLA Kevin Doherty, who left politics for the private sector back in March.

The byelection will take place on Sept. 12.