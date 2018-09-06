2 advance voting polls open for Regina Northeast byelection

Two advance voting stations for the Regina Northeast byelection will open at 3 p.m. CST on Thursday.

The stations will be at the Uplands Community Centre on Weekes Crescent. The other will be at the Regina Public Library's Glen Elm branch, located on Dewdney Avenue.

Six candidates are vying for the vacant seat, which was held by former finance minister Kevin Doherty. Doherty left politics for the private sector earlier this year.

The stations will be the start of 35 hours of advance voting over five days leading up to election day on Sept. 12.

Eligible voters can register in person at the voting stations if they have not been registered already. Identification, such as a driver's licence, is required.

The stations will be open during the following times: